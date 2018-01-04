The Haircut That Works on Everyone

The reason we obsess and scroll through Pinterest and Instagram when looking for inspiration for out next haircuts is because the only way to truly find out if a certain cut works for your face shape, hair texture, and lifestyle is through trial and error.

But, there's one exception to the rule that haircuts can't be one-size-fits-all: the lob. It's exactly why you've seen so many celebs get the shoulder-grazing cut in the past few years, and why it's remained so popular. No other style can be counted on to be universally flattering for every face shape and hair type.

If you're finally ready to take the plunge and give the cut a try, we turned to top celebrity hairstylists to find out the three best ways to wear a lob.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed