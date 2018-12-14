The 6 Haircuts That’ll Define 2019

There's no better way to say goodbye to the last year than getting a new haircut. Even if you're perfectly content with your current cut, it's like an alarm goes off in your head when the clock strikes midnight on New Years Eve. Suddenly, you have the urge to switch up your hair. Now.

The only problem is figuring out what cut to get. That's why we turned to ROB PEETOOM master stylist Linda de Zeeuw to find out the biggest haircut trends of 2019 so you can narrow down your choices before the new year rolls in. Whether you have 2018's uber-popular bob (and still love it), or your long hair is starting to feel stale, there's options for every hair length and texture.

A dramatic or subtle change may ultimately be up to you, but all of the bases are covered with 2019's haircut trends. Keep scrolling for all the haircut inspiration you need before heading to the salon.

