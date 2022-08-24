From Nicole Kidman's "Favorite" Shampoo to Lash Serums That Make Mascara Moot, Vegamour's Mega-Sale Has It All

It's always sad to say goodbye to summer Fridays, days at the beach, and weekend trips as summer comes to an end. There is, however, an upside to the end of the season — Labor Day sales.

Over the next few weeks, you will likely be bombarded with an overwhelming amount of Labor Day discounts, deals, and savings. While there are plenty to take advantage of, one in particular to pay attention to is Vegamour's sixth birthday sale. From August 23 until September 6, everything from the Nicole Kidman-approved hair growth brand is 25 percent off with the code CELEBRATE6.

You really can't go wrong with any Vegamour product or bundle, but if you're looking for some guidance, below are four of our favorite products you'll want to snag during this sale.

Gro Lash Serum

Courtesy

Shop now: $60 (Originally $80); vegamour.com

Mung bean and red clover are a power duo in Vegamour's Gro Lash Serum. Together they promote healthy cell growth, block a hair loss-causing hormone (DHT), and grow thicker, longer lashes.

With 200 five-star reviews, this serum is an obvious addition to your shopping cart. Many reviewers highlight that, unlike other similar lash serums, Vegamour's doesn't cause irritation or stinging. Other reviewers were amazed by how much their lashes have improved. One even wrote, "I have sparse eyelashes and this serum helps my lashes grow full and lush. I don't even wear mascara anymore… I had a small bald spot where I had pulled out some lashes and the serum helped it grow back full in just a few weeks."

Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum

Courtesy

Shop now: $59 with code CELEBRATE6 (Originally $78); vegamour.com

Gro Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum is one of Vegamour's newest and most innovative launches. The serum uses a combination of caffeine, peptides, and different types of vitamin B to prevent grays.

With consistent once-a-day use, you'll see fewer grays in new hair growth and existing hair will be revitalized and shinier, per the brand. One reviewer wrote that although they were initially dismayed by a lack of results, they saw "darker" strands with the "gray hairs decreasing" after just three months.

Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Courtesy

Shop now: $72 with code CELEBRATE6 (Originally $96); vegamour.com

Nicole Kidman recently mentioned this shampoo and conditioner set is one of her favorite products — and shoppers are just as enthusiastic.

Both products are formulated with vegan protein, marula oil, and mung bean, along with other plant-based ingredients. Together, the two-step process hinders hair loss and encourages hair growth and density.

One reviewer wrote, "I had a hard time growing my hair past my shoulders," but that after a year of using the Vegamour Shampoo and Conditioner, "my hair's been growing. It is now at waist level."

Enso Overnight Restoring Hair Mask

Courtesy

Shop now: $44 with code CELEBRATE6 (Originally $58); vegamour.com

I would consider Vegamour's Enso line to be its sleeper hit. The Overnight Restoring Hair Mask harnesses meadowfoam, marula oil, peptides, and ceramides to hydrate, reduce frizz, and repair damaged hair for an overall healthier, shinier appearance.

This hair mask can be left in overnight, which eliminates the tediousness associated with most hair masks. But besides convenience, shoppers say it really does work. "Have you ever used a hair mask and ended up with limp hair?" One shopper asked before sharing, "It has never been worth using a restoring mask because the end result was horrible. Enter Vegamour… the [Enso Overnight Mask] deep conditions and it gives my fine hair body."