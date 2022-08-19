TikTok Is Obsessed With This Dermatologist-Approved Hair Growth Trick

A $10 bottle could be the key to your best hair yet.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Rosemary Water
Photo: Courtesy Miele

Using TikTok for beauty advice or inspiration is a mixed bag. The video platform has led me to discover a new favorite skincare product — but then again, I've also seen TikTokers tell people to use lube in place of primer. So when rosemary water recently became the ingredient du jour for healthy strands, I decided to speak to some experts before ransacking my kitchen pantry.

The good news is yes, rosemary is in fact good for your hair. "Rosemary protects hair and skin and helps soothe skin irritation, reduces flakiness on the scalp, and deeply moisturizes. It also stimulates hair growth," Kasper Heemskerk, International Education Director for Balmain Hair Couture tells InStyle.

Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr., MD, founder of Dr. Rossi Derm, explains that rosemary extract has "anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects," thanks in part to "terpenoids, essential oils, alkaloids, and flavonoids." Dr. Rossi cites to a couple of studies that prove this point. In the first, he says rosemary improved hair growth in mice who experienced testosterone-caused loss. In the second, participants who used rosemary extract on their strands saw noticeable hair growth and improved thickness after six months of use.

In many TikTok videos, the rosemary water used is homemade. While I can't advise you on how to go about making it, I can recommend skipping the fuss and ordering a $10 bottle of Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Courtesy

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Jacob Schmidt, a senior stylist at Sally Hershberg NoMad, said he recommends rosemary oil "for all hair types, including color treated hair." Not only does it help with aforementioned hair growth and strengthening, but he says "rosemary oil can also help with dandruff and other scalp related issues as it's a natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial." While every product has different instructions for ideal usage, he recommends that those "with fine or thin hair start sparingly to avoid weighing it down." Otherwise, he says, you should see results if you use it consistently a few days a week.

Mielle's oil is infused with biotin, rosemary, and mint — a few drops of this treatment on your scalp and strands will nourish, hydrate, strengthen, and repair your hair to encourage growth and prevent further breakage.

One of the 6,000-plus five-star shoppers said "I noticed [Mielle Rosemary Hair Strengthening Oil] helped my scalp psoriasis tremendously… It didn't eliminate it, but the flaking, build up, and redness were barely noticeable."

Another shopper shared, "for years I have been trying to grow out my eyebrow hairs, and with just using this for three months, I have seen more growth in that amount of time than the four years of using castor oil." A couple of other shoppers similarly noted that their hair grew inches after using Mielle's Rosemary Oil. All in all, this is a healthy piece of hair advice from the TikTok-verse. Dermatologists, stylists, and hair experts all agree that rosemary is good for your hair, and this $10 bottle with rave reviews is a great place to start.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
This $10 Celebrity Stylist-Approved Hair Oil Makes a “Huge Difference’ for Thinning Strands, Users Say
Fans See a "Huge Difference" in Their Strands' Thickness From This Viral Hair Oil
Beautybio
I Went Viral on TikTok for Losing My Hair — Here's What I Used to Grow It Back
How to Combat Stress-Related Hair Loss
How To Combat Stress-Related Hair Loss
Lapcos Shampoo Review
This $32 Biotin-Infused Shampoo Cut Down My Hair Shedding and Relieved My Itchy Scalp
According to Shoppers, This Scalp Oil Leaves Their Hair "Strong, Full, and Voluminous"
According to Shoppers, This Scalp Oil Leaves Hair "Strong, Full, and Voluminous"
Hair-growth products roundup
10 Popular Hair Growth Products Made With Dermatologist-Approved Ingredients to Shop at Amazon
Shoppers With Thin Hair Say This Thickening Serum "Saved" Their Strands
Shoppers With Thin Hair Say This $11 Thickening Serum "Saved" Their Strands
Shampooing hair
My Hair Grew Twice as Thick in Months Thanks to This Volumizing Shampoo
Best Dandruff Shampoos
These 11 Anti-Dandruff Shampoos Will Keep Your Scalp Flake Free
Is There a Way to Make My Hair Thicker?
How Can I Make My Hair Thicker?
Scalp Spray Sale
The Scalp Spray That Gives Shoppers "Thicker and Softer" Hair In Only a Few Weeks Is on Sale for $20
Ouai Scalp Serum and Thick & Full Supplements Launch
Celebrity Stylist Jen Atkin's Haircare Brand Recently Launched 2 New Products Focused on Scalp Health
Neck Skin Routine
Everything You Need to Know About How to Tighten Neck Skin
Hair
The Skincare Ingredient You Should Be Adding to Your Haircare Routine
Castor Oil (2oz), USDA Certified Organic
This Lash-Lengthening Castor Oil With 39,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Is Just $9 Now
Fine vs. Thin Hair: What's the Difference?
Is There Really a Difference Between Fine and Thin Hair?