TikTok Is Obsessed With This Dermatologist-Approved Hair Growth Trick

Using TikTok for beauty advice or inspiration is a mixed bag. The video platform has led me to discover a new favorite skincare product — but then again, I've also seen TikTokers tell people to use lube in place of primer. So when rosemary water recently became the ingredient du jour for healthy strands, I decided to speak to some experts before ransacking my kitchen pantry.

The good news is yes, rosemary is in fact good for your hair. "Rosemary protects hair and skin and helps soothe skin irritation, reduces flakiness on the scalp, and deeply moisturizes. It also stimulates hair growth," Kasper Heemskerk, International Education Director for Balmain Hair Couture tells InStyle.

Dr. Anthony Rossi Jr., MD, founder of Dr. Rossi Derm, explains that rosemary extract has "anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects," thanks in part to "terpenoids, essential oils, alkaloids, and flavonoids." Dr. Rossi cites to a couple of studies that prove this point. In the first, he says rosemary improved hair growth in mice who experienced testosterone-caused loss. In the second, participants who used rosemary extract on their strands saw noticeable hair growth and improved thickness after six months of use.

In many TikTok videos, the rosemary water used is homemade. While I can't advise you on how to go about making it, I can recommend skipping the fuss and ordering a $10 bottle of Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil.

Jacob Schmidt, a senior stylist at Sally Hershberg NoMad, said he recommends rosemary oil "for all hair types, including color treated hair." Not only does it help with aforementioned hair growth and strengthening, but he says "rosemary oil can also help with dandruff and other scalp related issues as it's a natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial." While every product has different instructions for ideal usage, he recommends that those "with fine or thin hair start sparingly to avoid weighing it down." Otherwise, he says, you should see results if you use it consistently a few days a week.

Mielle's oil is infused with biotin, rosemary, and mint — a few drops of this treatment on your scalp and strands will nourish, hydrate, strengthen, and repair your hair to encourage growth and prevent further breakage.

One of the 6,000-plus five-star shoppers said "I noticed [Mielle Rosemary Hair Strengthening Oil] helped my scalp psoriasis tremendously… It didn't eliminate it, but the flaking, build up, and redness were barely noticeable."

Another shopper shared, "for years I have been trying to grow out my eyebrow hairs, and with just using this for three months, I have seen more growth in that amount of time than the four years of using castor oil." A couple of other shoppers similarly noted that their hair grew inches after using Mielle's Rosemary Oil. All in all, this is a healthy piece of hair advice from the TikTok-verse. Dermatologists, stylists, and hair experts all agree that rosemary is good for your hair, and this $10 bottle with rave reviews is a great place to start.