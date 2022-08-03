Beauty Hair Haircare This Now-$5 Biotin Leave-In Conditioner Spray "Smells Amazing" and "Speeds Up the Growth of Your Hair" No wonder it’s an Amazon best-seller. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images If your hair has been feeling extra dry and brittle recently, it's time to add a new product to your routine. You'll want one that's specifically formulated to hydrate and strengthen your locks, leaving behind a silky smooth head of hair. For more than 22,800 Amazon shoppers, that haircare product is the Marc Anthony Grow Long Biotin Leave-In Conditioner Spray, which is on sale for $5. The popular leave-in conditioner is the best-selling haircare product on Amazon, and it's packed with nourishing ingredients like biotin and caffeine to encourage hair growth, plus vitamin E to make your hair strong and shiny. For best results, spray the product directly on damp hair from the roots to ends and comb it through. Courtesy Shop now: $5 with coupon (Originally $8); amazon.com In the reviews section, you'll find first-hand recounts of shoppers' experiences with the leave-in conditioner. One reviewer, who's convinced the product "speeds up the growth of your hair," said their damaged hair became "healthy again and longer" after one month of use. Another shopper assured readers the conditioner "smells amazing" and "leaves your hair so soft." You can't ask for much more from a $5 hair product. 10 Popular Hair Growth Products Made With Dermatologist-Approved Ingredients to Shop at Amazon Once you fall in love with the Marc Anthony leave-in conditioner, you'll want to add the brand's Grow Long Biotin Shampoo to your routine as well. Also on sale for $5, the top-rated shampoo is made with the same powerful ingredients as the leave-in conditioner to reduce future breakage. One shopper went so far as to say it's "hands down the best thing I have ever bought for my hair." Courtesy Shop now: $5 with coupon (Originally $8); amazon.com Whether you go for both Marc Anthony haircare products or just one, be sure to grab them now while they're on sale for $5 apiece at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit