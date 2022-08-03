This Now-$5 Biotin Leave-In Conditioner Spray "Smells Amazing" and "Speeds Up the Growth of Your Hair"

If your hair has been feeling extra dry and brittle recently, it's time to add a new product to your routine. You'll want one that's specifically formulated to hydrate and strengthen your locks, leaving behind a silky smooth head of hair. For more than 22,800 Amazon shoppers, that haircare product is the Marc Anthony Grow Long Biotin Leave-In Conditioner Spray, which is on sale for $5.

The popular leave-in conditioner is the best-selling haircare product on Amazon, and it's packed with nourishing ingredients like biotin and caffeine to encourage hair growth, plus vitamin E to make your hair strong and shiny. For best results, spray the product directly on damp hair from the roots to ends and comb it through.

Shop now: $5 with coupon (Originally $8); amazon.com

In the reviews section, you'll find first-hand recounts of shoppers' experiences with the leave-in conditioner. One reviewer, who's convinced the product "speeds up the growth of your hair," said their damaged hair became "healthy again and longer" after one month of use. Another shopper assured readers the conditioner "smells amazing" and "leaves your hair so soft." You can't ask for much more from a $5 hair product.

Once you fall in love with the Marc Anthony leave-in conditioner, you'll want to add the brand's Grow Long Biotin Shampoo to your routine as well. Also on sale for $5, the top-rated shampoo is made with the same powerful ingredients as the leave-in conditioner to reduce future breakage. One shopper went so far as to say it's "hands down the best thing I have ever bought for my hair."

Shop now: $5 with coupon (Originally $8); amazon.com

Whether you go for both Marc Anthony haircare products or just one, be sure to grab them now while they're on sale for $5 apiece at Amazon.