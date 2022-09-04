The Hair Oil Behind Jennifer Aniston's Textured Locks Is 20% Off — but Only for 2 More Days

When your hair is as famous as Jennifer Aniston's, people pay attention to and (attempt to) emulate it at every turn. I mean, could anyone else convince an entire generation to get "The Rachel" haircut?

Thankfully, we have moved past that era (save for some misguided youth on TikTok) — and occasionally, through Aniston's Instagram or insight from her stylist, we get glimpses into the products that make her hair so iconic. Said products include a couple of specific hair brushes and Kérastase's Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil, which is currently 20 percent off now until September 6 at 3 a.m. ET when you use the promo code LDW22 on Kérastase's site.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Aniston's hairstylist Chris McMillan shared a very long list of products he relies on to maintain her style. Among the 17 products was Kérastase Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil, which McMillan said he applies to add texture and grit to her locks.

Courtesy

Shop now: $34 with code LDW22 (Originally $42); kerastase-usa.com

It's formulated with shorea (a rainforest plant) butter, coconut oil, and vitamin C-rich canina. All that's needed is a couple pumps of the oil (worked through mid-strands to ends) to reduce frizz, moisturize, protect from heat damage, and add volume in the targeted areas.

Aside from being a part of Aniston's famous hair care routine, the oil is also popular among shoppers, many of whom say it's worth the price. One five-star reviewer on the site shared that the oil is "one of three Kerastase products" they "can't live without," and continued, "My hair is fine, curly, frizzy, and terrible in humid weather until I began using Oléo Relax… Now I can smooth my hair and spend a humid day outside and still look great."

Others have called it a "magic potion," with one fan explaining that "no matter what shampoo I use to wash my hair, nothing makes it as smooth and manageable as Oleo-Relax Oil… It brings smoothness and shininess without a greasy feeling or look."

The 20-percent-off Kérastase sale only lasts for a couple more days, so we don't recommend hesitating Besides the Aniston-approved oil — which is now available for just $34 — I recommend utilizing the sitewide discounts to grab other customer-favorites, like the Masque Intense Régénérant Hair Mask and the Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum.

Masque Intense Régénérant Hair Mask

Courtesy

Shop now: $57with code LDW22 (Originally $71); kerastase-usa.com

While you can, save on the hyaluronic acid- and vitamin E-rich Masque Intense Régénérant Hair Mask that nourishes, softens, and adds shine to dry, damaged strands. Shoppers say they "immediately noticed how amazing" their hair looked and felt after use — one person described the results as. "soft, gorgeous, and full, and my highlights look brighter, too."

Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum

Courtesy

Shop now: $45 with code LDW22 (Originally $56); kerastase-usa.com

Healthy, strong strands begin at the scalp, and that's why so many haircare brands have finally started paying attention to it. But Kérastase has been prioritizing scalp care in its products — like the Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum — for at least a few years now. Several reviewers wrote that the peptide- and protein-packed formula helps strengthen and grow hair. One such fan said it "really does make my hair look fuller without weighing it down or making it feel sticky. I am on at least my fourth bottle of it, and it's the one hair product I wouldn't want to do without."

A second shopper said the thickening, strengthening, softening formula works so well, they "received more compliments in just one day" than they had "in several months" after first use.

If you'd like to stock up on the Jennifer Aniston-approved oil and other shopper favorites for less, now's the time to act — there are less than 48 hours left to save 20 percent in Kérastase's sitewide sale.