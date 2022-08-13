I Went Viral on TikTok for Losing My Hair — Here's What I Used to Grow It Back

In 2020, I took to TikTok to share my experience of losing my hair and attempting to regrow it after a series of health scares. Hair loss isn't something I had seen openly discussed, and it wasn't even something I really thought could happen to someone my age — until it did.

My hair loss started very gradually. I had moved to a new country where the water was extremely hard, which can lead to brittle and damaged strands. But it wasn't until I was put into the hospital for a hodgepodge of various things — stress, vitamin deficiency, a twisted ovary (it's a long story); that I lost a chunk of my hair. Literally.

Getting back on your feet after a tough time is hard enough, and to do it while not looking quite like yourself is a whole other ball game. My TikTok video soon gained a lot of traction; I had responses, comments, and DMs flooding in from young people all around the world telling me their own hair loss stories and insecurities, from postpartum tales to young people losing their self-worth along with their hair.

But what I've learned over the past few years as I've attempted to regrow my hair is that it's never too late to turn things around. While I have tried what feels like nearly every product that promises to combat hair loss, these are the four that have worked for me. If you're going through a similar situation, hopefully you'll find something that works for you, too.

I like using this microneedling tool in conjunction with my hair serums to amp up the impact. Microneedling is a treatment usually used on the skin to treat issues such as wrinkles and acne scars — it works by making microscopic wounds on the skin, which in turn signals your brain to send collagen to rebuild that skin. Trichologist Afope Atoyebi previously explained to InStyle that when used on your scalp, microneedling "can stimulate hair growth as well as increase the thickness and density of the hair." Microneedling does come with risks if you overdo it or have certain scalp conditions, so consult with your dermatologist beforehand if you have any concerns.

You can purchase a special scalp microneedling attachment for the Beauty Bio tool that's wider than the regular face attachment head.

Formulated to work hand-in-hand with the microneedling device is this lightweight serum that's focused on maintaining a healthy scalp (which is a must if you are struggling with hair loss) as well as adding hair volume. It's the most user-friendly of all the hair serums I've tried, plus it regulates oil production, so it helps to get a few extra days out of hair washes. It's made with zinc, which can help strengthen hair follicles and soothe the scalp, and anti-inflammatory leaf extracts like camellia sinensis.

The Ordinary rarely gets it wrong, and this hair serum is no different. I started my hair regrowth journey with the Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density, and boy did it work. It has a similar, watery texture to the Beauty Bio serum and a concentrated formula including natural extracts, caffeine, peptides, and castor oil, which is a "clean beauty" favorite for hair growth. "The fatty acid component of castor oil, which is ricinoleic acid, can lead to blood vessel dilation,"Dr. DiAnne Davis, a Dallas-based board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, previously told InStyle. "When this happens on the scalp, increased blood vessel dilation will increase blood flow to the hair follicles."

This heavy-duty serum certainly feels like it's doing something. The Monopure hair serum has a rich, thick texture, laden with ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids and retinol to aid in cell turnover and help your hair thrive. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michele Green previously told InStyle that "using retinol on the scalp can help maintain a healthy scalp, which will, in turn, facilitate hair growth. The hair follicles need the right nourishment and the scalp also needs to maintain the right pH balance for hair to grow."

