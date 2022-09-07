I'm Dealing With Post-COVID Hair Loss, but These 2 Products Are Restoring Volume to My Thinning Curls

They’re helping me feel like myself again.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Two Product Cocktail Makes my Thinning-From-Covid Curls so Defined and Voluminous People Stop Me in the Street
Photo: Getty Images

I had COVID-19 for the first and (knock on wood) only time in January 2022. Fortunately, I have come out of it relatively unscathed. I never lost my taste or smell, and I don't have any symptoms of long COVID-19. Really, the only known aftermath to speak of is my newly thinning hair.

I first noticed my thinning hair a few months after recovering from COVID-19. I had just showered and, as usual, was bending down to pick up any fallen-out hair from the drain — but this particular time, I was seriously alarmed by the size of the clump. At first, I thought I had maybe forgotten to clean up after my last couple of showers and convinced myself that there was no need to panic. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. After a few more showers like this, I realized that like many people, my hair was shedding like never before.

I have since revised my haircare routine to include products that encourage hair growth and reduce hair loss — but that is a long game. I needed something in the interim to at least fake the look of the voluminous curls I once took for granted.

My bathroom looked like a mad scientist's laboratory for a couple of weeks while I tried a number of masks, DIY concoctions, and new products. I finally hit the jackpot with a two-product cocktail of R+Co's Ring Tone Ultra Defining Crème and Andrew Fitzsimons' Fantasy Curls Curl Crème.

At the very least, I thought that the two products had camouflaged the ceaseless shedding. These products have, however, outdone themselves; they make my hair look vivacious, voluminous, and thick — so much so that a fellow curly-haired woman stopped me in a store to ask what my secret was. And I'll let you in on it, too.

R+Co Ring Tone Ultra Defining Crème

R+Co Ring Tone Utra Defining Gel Crème
Courtesy

Shop now: $29; dermstore.com and amazon.com

When I'm done with my shower, I turn the water off and wring my hair out before putting a quarter-sized dollop of R+Co's Ring Tone Crème into my hands. I then run my fingers around the exterior of my hair before parting it to work it deeper into each strand.

This cream eliminates frizz, doesn't leave behind a residue in my hair, and prevents the curls that touch my neck from being flattened down or straightened out.

Andrew Fitzsimons Fantasy Curls Curl Crème

Andrew Fitzsimons Fantasy Curls Curl Crème
Courtesy

Shop now: $14; ulta.com

Andrew Fitzsimons Fantasy Curls is the other piece of the puzzle. It is incredibly thin, and feels more like a watery gel than a butter-like cream. It plays well with the R+Co product and doesn't weigh down my hair, either.

Fantasy Curls gives me glossy, defined strands and retains the volume at my roots throughout the day — which as a result, makes my hair seem bigger and fuller than it has been since I had COVID-19. One day, hopefully, my strands will recover to their regular strength and thickness so it doesn't feel like I'm using smoke and mirrors to feel like myself. In the meantime, however, I am thankful that I have found a two-product cocktail that has restored my confidence in myself. Shop Andrew Fitzsimons' Fantasy Curls Curl Crème and R+Co's Ring Tone Ultra Defining Crème at Amazon and Ulta.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Alopecia Hair Loss Products
I'm a Beauty Editor With Alopecia, and I Rely on These 5 Non-Prescription Products to Make My Hair Look Fuller
Best Texturizing Sprays
We Tested 22 Texturizing Sprays, These 10 Hold The Secret to Instant Volume and Tousled Waves
Best Hair Oils
We Tested 29 Hair Oils — These 11 Keep Hair Moisturized and Silky Smooth
How to Prevent TK Types of Hair Loss
How to Prevent Every Type of Hair Loss, According to Experts
Everything from Nicole Kidmans Favorite Growth Shampoo to Lash Serums and Gray Hair Treatments are on Sale
From Nicole Kidman's "Favorite" Shampoo to Lash Serums That Make Mascara Moot, Vegamour's Mega-Sale Has It All
How to Create Updos for Thin Hair
How to Do 5 Quick and Easy Updos for Thin Hair
A woman with curly hair seen from the back
The Best Styling Creams for Juicy, Bouncy Curls
Beautybio
I Went Viral on TikTok for Losing My Hair — Here's What I Used to Grow It Back
Shampooing hair
My Hair Grew Twice as Thick in Months Thanks to This Volumizing Shampoo
This $14 Leave-In Cream Gives Me the ’90s Julia Roberts Curls of My Dreams
This $14 Leave-In Cream Gives Me the '90s Julia Roberts Curls of My Dreams
R+Co CASSETTE Curl Defining Masque
This Leave-In Hair Mask Is So Volumizing and Defining, I Wake Up With Perfect Curls
How to Combat Stress-Related Hair Loss
How To Combat Stress-Related Hair Loss
These $14 Products From the Kardashians' Hairstylist Gave Me My Shiniest Hair, Ever
These $14 Products From the Kardashians' Hairstylist Gave Me My Shiniest Hair, Ever
Shoppers With Thin Hair Call This Conditioning Mist "Magic" for Beach Waves
Shoppers With Thin Hair Call This $18 Conditioning Mist "Magic" for Beach Waves
According to Shoppers, This Scalp Oil Leaves Their Hair "Strong, Full, and Voluminous"
According to Shoppers, This Scalp Oil Leaves Hair "Strong, Full, and Voluminous"
Best Short Hairstyles for Women
23 Of the Best Short Hairstyles For All Hair Types and Textures