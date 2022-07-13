The Viral Hairspray Behind J.Lo's Glassy Locks Is Still 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer

Shoppers say it makes their hair look “like it’s never seen chemicals.”

Amazon Prime Color Wow Dream Coat
Photo: Courtesy Color Wow

There are good products, and then there are products so good they've received the Jennifer Lopez stamp of approval. Although the latter is rare, you can find it in this waitlisted resurfacing serum and in Color Wow's Dream Coat, a TikTok-viral hairspray that is on sale for Prime Day.

If you have spent any time on the internet, chances are you've come across Dream Coat — whether or not it was knowingly. The spray went viral on TikTok after celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton turned normal strands into glass, and it's been the finishing touch on a number of celebrities including J. Lo and Kim Kardashian. Although Prime Day is coming to an end, the frizz-obliterating spray is still 30 percent off — for now.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Courtesy

Shop now: $20 (Originally $28); amazon.com

Dream Coat is dubbed a Supernatural Spray and let me tell you, the shoe definitely fits. The light textured formula uses textile technology to wrap each strand in a water-resistant coating that gives glossy, silky, frizz-free glass hair that is impenetrable to water and frizz for up to three days. It purportedly lasts through three shampoos as well, so you won't have to worry about dirty hair.

According to the brand, Appleton goes through at least 100 bottles of this a year. Unless you are responsible for the hair of everyone rich and famous, you probably won't need that many. But according to the 26,000 plus five-star ratings, you won't be stopping at just one bottle.

Reviewers who were skeptical of the hype became believers after getting their hands on Dream Coat. "My hair looks like it has never seen chemicals in its lifetime or has a single split end. It's so soft and shiny, I can't stop touching it," one shopper wrote.

Another five-star reviewer wrote, "I have spent thousands of dollars over the years trying to find a way to wear my hair down in warm/humid weather…[Color Wow Dream Coat] actually blocks the moisture that creates frizz, so it acts as a barrier. I can't even express my excitement in words."

Not only is this product J. Lo-approved with over 26,000 five-star ratings, it's also currently the second best-selling product across all Amazon beauty and personal care items. Whether you're already a believer who needs a restock or you're finally going to take the plunge into glassy hair, the 30 percent off discount makes this a great time to add Color Wow's Dream Coat to your cart.

