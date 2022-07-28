My Hair Grew Twice as Thick in Months Thanks to This Volumizing Shampoo

Chloe Irving
July 28, 2022
Around the middle of 2020, I began to lose my hair. My once unmanageable thick, long locks began breaking off at the root, and even more alarmingly, shedding in clusters without signs of regrowth. When asked about it, I usually cited pandemic-related stress as the main culprit for my thinning scalp. (Attempting to bleach my hair with the confidence and skill of a five-year old in a Batman costume probably didn't help, either.)

For the next several months I chose to be willfully ignorant about the issue, until Revitalash Cosmetics — thebrand famous for its Meghan Markle-approved lash growth serum — offered me a sample of its newly launched thickening shampoo. Already a fan of the brand's shopper-adored brow growth product, Iagreed to give it a go with the hopes that it would bring my strands back to life. Fortunately, it did.

Made from a special blend of lipids, biotin, and green tea extracts, the Revitalash Cosmetics Thickening Shampoo works to repair and strengthen broken and brittle strands while preserving length and fullness. Thanks to nourishing additions like flax protein and jojoba oil, the shampoo also gently removes dandruff, oil, and product buildup from the scalp without stripping away moisture.

Revitalash Shampoo Review
Courtesy

Shop now: $36; amazon.com and nordstrom.com

I incorporated the shampoo, along with the accompanying Thickening Conditioner, into my shower routine three times a week. Following the directions, I massaged a dime size amount into my scalp and waited for about ten minutes before rinsing it out. The short-term result? Immediately bouncier, brighter waves that looked freshly blown out (even though I don't actually own a blow dryer).After about a month of consistent use, I noticed that the thinning patches around my temples had sprouted soft baby hairs when I was putting my hair up into a ponytail. Two months later, it was as if I'd never lost that hair at all.

After going through my second bottle, it was clear that Revitalash Cosmetics' shampoo was responsible for doubling my mane's thickness; now I recommend it to just about anyone who will listen. If you're interested in getting in on the magic, grab your own bottle at Amazon or Nordstrom for $36.

