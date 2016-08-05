What To Do If You’ve Applied Too Much Dry Shampoo

It’s safe to say that nothing has changed our beauty routines as radically as dry shampoo. Milking a blowout and keeping gym hair at bay has never been easier. Yet, there can be too much of a good thing, and if you’ve ever overdosed on dry shampoo, you know how tough it can be to get rid of excess powder.

If your hair is looking like you got into a fight with a bag of flour, first shake out as much dust as possible with your hands. Then, “set your blow dryer on low heat and use a brush to remove more of the unwanted product,” says L.A. hairstylist Sheridan Ward. Still stuck with residue? Try applying a little moisture to combat your powdery strands. "Spritz them with water or prep spray," says hairstylist Aaron Light. “It’s a great way to get rid of the extra dry shampoo without having to wash your hair.” And for the future, be sure to apply dry shampoo judiciously, and no closer than a foot away from the head for even distribution, says hairstylist Daven Mayeda.