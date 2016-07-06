5 Wave Sprays That Actually Work On Flat, Straight Hair

Courtesy
Fact: If you have stick-straight, lifeless hair, chances are you’re always after the effortlessly, undone beachy waves of your dreams. It’s messy in the best way possible and almost effortless to achieve thanks to a few spritzes of wave spray. However, no two sprays are exactly alike, and not every single formula is successful in convincing stubbornly straight strands to activate their inner wavy texture. Fortunately, some sprays pass the test, and will leave your hair with the piecy, frizz-free, tangle-free waves you get when you’re fresh out of the water. The following five sprays are the closest you’ll get to an ocean in a bottle—no sand required.