This High-Tech Hair Tool Creates Perfect Curls in Seconds — and It’s Half Off Right Now

Image zoom Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

It might look kind of like a microphone, or maybe even a diva cup on a stick (eep!), but the CHI Air Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Hair Curler is actually the thing that’s about to revolutionize your entire hair routine.

This innovative hair tool is coming for your curling wand with its high-tech design. Rather than using heated metal, which can damage your hair shaft, the CHI Air Spin uses — you guessed it — hot air to shape, define, and defrizz your curls.

The Air Spin has dozens of glowing reviews from shoppers who’ve sworn they’ll never return to any other curler because this one’s so fast and easy to use. The model is comparable to Dyson’s cultish Airwrap, which costs nearly $550. The CHI, on the other hand, regularly retails for just $140. But today, you can shop the CHI Air Spin for a steal — Walmart’s Black Friday blowout is selling it for just $64, a 54 percent discount.

We have major doubts that we’ll ever see this game-changing tool this cheap again, so if you want to try it for yourself, you’ll have to move fast. Shop the CHI Air Spin for just $64 before it jumps back to full price.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $64 (Originally $140); walmart.com