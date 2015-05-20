Um... Someone Built a Hair-Washing Robot

We talk a lot about how lucky we are to live in such a science-driven, innovative world and how that pays off in beauty and skin care, too. So we'd be remiss if we didn't talk about the latest invention we came across: a robot that washes your hair. The inventor, YouTube user Simone Giertz, refers to it as a "horrible contraption," and just try to watch the limp, rubber hand slapping her head without laughing.

The hair washing robot attaches to the bathroom wall via a suction cup. Then, once you open the shampoo cap, it squeezes shampoo while the robot arm moves back and forth, quite aggressively, in a windshield wiper movement. This allows Giertz to do other things — like brush her teeth — while her hair gets washed. Does it actually work? Well... you'll have to watch the video for yourself.

This isn't the first robot Giertz has invented. In fact, her entire YouTube channel is loaded with wacky contraptions and inventions she's designed and built herself. Consider her the modern day, actual life version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang's Commander Caractacus Pott. She's got a "Popcorn Helmet," a collaboration with Mythbusters' Adam Savage; a "Lipstick Robot," which consists of an arm that applies lipstick; and a "Toothbush Machine" that allows you to clean your teeth without moving your arms.