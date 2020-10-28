This Hair Growth Foam Strengthens Thinning Strands Into Thicker, Voluminous Locks
Remedying hair loss may feel impossible, but with the right products on hand, improvements can be made. Whether your hair concerns are caused by aging, genetics, a medical condition, or stress, one way to prevent further damage is by specifically targeting the roots. This is because increasing circulation on the scalp may help promote healthier strands over time.
Vegamour’s latest release, the Gro Hair Foam, is designed to do just that. The mousse-like foam is formulated with the same follicle-stimulating plant actives as the brand’s best-selling GRO hair serum. Ingredients like mung bean, red clover, curcumin, and nicotiana benthamiana sink deep into the scalp to increase hair density and halt DHT production (DHT is a sex hormone that can contrbute to hair loss, especially in men).
Here’s how it works: Simply massage the hair growth foam into your scalp, focusing on areas where the thinning is at its worst. The brand recommends your hair be towel-dried and sectioned into 6 to 8 parts for the best application. With regular use, visible results should appear in as little as 90 days.
Shop now: $48; vegamour.com
Beyond boosting follicle production, the hair foam can also be used as an everyday styling product to give volume to flat roots. The vegan and cruelty-free formula will add texture and body to hair without the use of any harsh chemicals.
While the Vegamour GRO Hair Foam just launched this month, it has already garnered positive feedback from satisfied shoppers who say it’s transformed their dry scalps in ways they didn’t think possible.
“I’ve only had the Gro Serum for five days, and I already see a major difference in my hair’s appearance and strength,” wrote one reviewer. “My hair is shinier, bouncier and full of life! I have curly hair and never thought I would see those beautiful curls again from all the damage my hair has endured.”
You can grab your own bottle of the growth-boosting foam for $48 on the Vegamour website.