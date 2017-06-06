Travel-Size Styling Tools That Won't Crowd Your Carry-On Bag

Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 06, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Want to fill up a suitcase in five seconds flat? Drop a blow-dryer, a curling iron, and a flatiron into your carry-on. We’d never tell you to leave your styling tools at home, but because they’re not exactly compact, they make it difficult to also fit in the rest of your beauty products, let alone your clothes. Since ditching them isn’t chill, the best bet is to invest in a travel-sized version so you can always have a good hair day on vacay, too. Mini, and therefore adorable in nature, these five picks should do the trick and give you lots of room leftover in your luggage. 

Conair Mini Pro Cordless Curling Iron

Not being near an outlet doesn't just suck for your iPhone battery. No access to electricity also means your curling iron is pretty much useless. Unless, of course, you get one that is cordless like this Conair innovation.

Conair $17 SHOP NOW
Mini Round Thermal Ceramic Brush

No need to play hairbrush favorites. This mini round brush has a ceramic-coated barrel, which allows for faster hair-dry time.

Sephora Collection $5 (regularly $12) SHOP NOW
ghd Wanderlust Flight Travel Hairdryer

Can't get the blowout you want with the hotel blow-dryer? You don't have to pick between a "meh" hairday and your shoes any longer because ghd has a travel-sized buy that will blow your mind. It has heat and hair settings just like your standard version, but the handle flips down to save space in your suitcase.

GHD $99 SHOP NOW
Drybar Lil' Lemon Drop Daily Detangler to Go Brush

This brush is teeny-tiny enough to fit in your tote bag—because you shouldn't have to wait to deal with your tangles.

Drybar $10 SHOP NOW
Bed Head Electric Mini Ceramic Travel Straightener

Small but mighty, this little flatiron can help you tame flyaways or achieve a super sleek style.

Bed Head $20 SHOP NOW

