Over Two Million People Have Bought This Volumizing Hairspray

If the saying holds true that the higher the hair, the closer to God, there’s no more heavenly tool than this best-selling hairspray. TIGI Bed Head Masterpiece Massive Shine Hairspray might be the hottest-selling spray we’ve found to date, having sold over 2.1 million bottles and counting, according to the brand.

This heavy-duty hairspray manages to keep hair in place without making it sticky or crunchy to the touch. The holding spray’s formula lightly coats your strands, creating a barrier against weather and flattening throughout the day, and adds hours (and so much volume) to your style. Not only does the spray protect against humidity, it also fights frizz on all hair types.

With a perfect five-star rating, this hairspray is clearly a customer favorite, and buyers say it’s salon-quality — which makes sense, given that TIGI founder Anthony Mascolo has a salon background working with celebrities himself.

“Smells fantastic,” writes one reviewer. “Good, firm hold, great hairspray. I wouldn't use any other kind.”

But, while this volumizing spray may be salon quality, it’s thankfully available at drugstore prices. One bottle of TIGI’s Bed Head Masterpiece Massive Shine Hairspray retails for only $11. More than two million people can’t be wrong.

