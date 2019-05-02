This $17 Hair Thickening Serum by The Ordinary Has Over 20,000 ♥s

Image zoom Westend61/Getty Images

Affordable beauty brand The Ordinary changed the skincare landscape completely when it entered the scene some years ago. Offering results-driven products with transparent ingredients at revolutionarily affordable price points, the Deciem-owned brand ensured the industry would never be the same.

Now, The Ordinary is set on disrupting hair care with goods like its hero product, the Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density. Launched just last year, this thickening serum already has over 20,000 ♥s on Sephora, plus rave reviews from buyers who swear by it for adding volume, shine, and addressing a broad variety of concerns.

“I can’t say enough good things about this product,” writes one reviewer. “I have had bad dandruff year round and have tried everything from head and shoulders to Vichy dandruff shampoo, Apple cider vinegar rinses, tea tree, everything and nothing helped until I bought this.”

“This stuff is awesome,” writes another. “I have a ton of naturally wavy hair, but it always lacked volume. Since I started using this, my hair is noticeably more voluminous and the waves come through so much fuller. My hair is also growing like CRAZY. Like, my hairdresser was commenting on the difference all through my last appointment.”

A bottle of this serum retails for $17, which is a steal considering how powerful it is (and how expensive comparable hair serums can be). Shop this innovative hair serum for the cheapest you’ll likely ever find it at Sephora.com.

