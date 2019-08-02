The Blow Dryer Behind Amal Clooney’s Bouncy Waves Is $80 Off Right Now

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

If your hair ideas Pinterest board is basically just a collage of Amal Clooney pics, well, same. The barrister’s bouncy waves are the definition of hair goals — smooth, fluffy, and just the right amount of volume.

When we spoke to celebrity hair stylist Rod Ortega recently, he let us in on the secret to how he achieves her signature Old Hollywood style. According to Ortega, the most crucial part of the process is a T3 blow dryer, which he calls “the key factor in keeping the body, but smoothing the texture.”

There’s so much about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that has us fired up, but the fact that we can buy a T3 dryer of our own for $80 off might be our absolute favorite deal. The T3 Cura Hair Dryer regularly retails for $235, but today through August 4, you can shop it for just $155.

Amal isn’t the only one benefiting from this brilliant dryer’s hair-perfecting technology. With over a hundred of near-perfect ratings, it’s clear reviewers are passionate about it as well.

“Worth every penny... seriously,” writes one buyer. “I never leave reviews but this blow dryer is amazing. I have thick curly hair and this cut my drying time in half and on a lower heat setting. My hair feels so soft and less frizzy after using this, and I'm sure will save it from the heat damage going forward. Love my T3.”

Shop the luxury hair dryer that’ll get you that much closer to Amal-quality curls for just $155 at Nordstrom.com.