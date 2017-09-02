Scalp Scrub is The Hair Product You Never Knew You Needed—Until Now

There are times when the beauty world feels so chock-full of lotions, potions, and creams that there couldn't possibly be a product that doesn't already exist. But then, of course, something new pops up—and we all wonder how we ever lived without it in the first place. Such is the case with scalp scrub.

Well, sort of. The category was first pioneered by colorist Christophe Robin, who created a sea salt-based scrub—that looks not unlike a body exfoliator—to cleanse the scalp. But only in the past year have mass-market brands starting getting on board. Why? It's probably got a little something to do with the after-shock of the dry shampoo craze.

"The problem is that dry shampoos can clog the pores on the scalp and lead to irritations," says Greg Ruggeri of Salon Ruggeri in NYC. "A scalp scrub gently cleanses the scalp, which then removes product, oil, and dirt build-up."

Essentially, using a scalp scrub can break the cycle of adding layer upon layer of dry shampoo if only to treat the greasiness caused by the initial layers. Add any one of the below to your in-shower hair routine, and see if you don't believe us.