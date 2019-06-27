Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Calls This Hair Mask a ‘Hero’ — and You Can Get It at Nordstrom

Image zoom Getty Images

Supermodels have some pretty enviable traits, but the silver lining of fawning over these flawless goddesses is that sometimes they actually use products that we normal people can get, too. Case in point: a hair mask supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has dubbed a “hero” product.

Her beauty website, Rose Inc., has a column focused exclusively on beauty products the gorgeous 32-year-old deems worthy of being called a hero. And while we may not be able to look exactly like her, we can now have hair just as soft and luscious with Leonor Greyl’s Masque Fleurs de Jasmin Nourishing Hair Mask ($65; nordstrom.com).

The deep-conditioning hair mask can be used daily as part of your shower routine or weekly as an intensive treatment to rejuvenate dry, thin, or limp hair, with Rose Inc. calling it “a mask for the shiniest, best-smelling hair.”

Notable, and environmentally-friendly, ingredients like natural proteins, amino acids, and proteins really shine (like your hair will) in this treatment because the formula lacks some of the more icky but common ingredients in similar products, like silicone, sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, and talc. Because of the composition, the mask leaves your hair soft and manageable rather than greasy or weighed down.

Positive reviewers on Nordstrom also loved the “luxurious” jasmine scent of the hair mask, and if you want to pair it with more hair-nourishing products, Leon Greyl definitely has more than enough products to target your specific hair-care concerns.