Amazon’s Viral Hair Dryer Brush Is Even Cheaper Today Than It Was on Prime Day

If the tropical storm called Prime Day that swept through earlier this week was so overwhelming that you didn’t manage to shop everything on your list, well, same. But lucky for us, a handful of top-selling items are actually still marked down, despite the official shopping holiday being over.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush is an Amazon shopper (and InStyle reader) favorite, and it was one of the biggest sellers of the week. So when we fired up our Amazon homepages today, we were shocked to see that, not only was the hair tool still on sale, it was actually marked down even further than it had been the day before.

The dryer brush — which we’ve obsessed about previously for its life-changing ability to dry and style hair within minutes — is already worth the $60 it regularly retails for. But today, you can get it for just $43. That’s nearly 30 percent off the original price, and $3 less than the special Prime Day price offered yesterday.

To the uninitiated, here’s how this brush works: Electricity powers hot air through the body of the brush, expelling air through vent holes in the brush head, which dries and styles the hair wrapped around it. People with curly and textured hair swear by this one product for getting salon-like blowouts in minutes.

“This is truly the greatest thing since sliced bread,” writes one reviewer. “I've put off buying something like this for years, but finally I gave in with a great deal of trepidation. I shouldn't have waited so long! I mean it cut my hair drying time in HALF and it's SO super easy to use. My hair looks so much better than when I round brush it with a regular hair dryer because the oval shape gives me better angles to use. I've been round brushing my blow dries for 20 years. If I could go back I'd probably save a year of my life using this instead! It's that good. Miracles happen, clearly. You will not regret buying this.”

Shop the life-changing hair dryer brush that’s miraculously on sale for the lowest we’ve seen it yet on Amazon.com.