End 2020 With the Best Hair of Your Life Thanks to This Popular Dryer Brush

We’ve all had to adapt our beauty routines in countless ways during 2020, from dyeing our own grown-out roots to perfecting DIY manicures at home. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that taking the reins doesn’t have to be that hard — especially when you’ve got all the right tools on hand. For example, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler has grown so much in popularity this year, it's become a hair regimen staple among amateurs and professionals alike.
What’s all the buzz about? The sought-after paddle brush dryer literally transforms wet strands into a sleek and straight hair-do in a matter of minutes. Its detangling bristles effortlessly comb through knots while drying and styling at the same time. There’s no need for additional hair tools either — you’ll be left with voluminous locks after using this one brush. What’s more, the lightweight, ergonomic design won’t ever tire out your hands during the drying process, and the six-foot cord swivels to stay out of arm's way.
Plenty of reviewers agree the all-in-one dryer brush works wonders on a variety of hair types, including those with very curly hair. Many have called it a “game changer” in their daily routines, saving them hours of styling time each day.
Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); amazon.com
“I'm a stylist of 9 years. I've straightened many heads in my lifetime — I NEEDED THIS NINE YEARS AGO!” wrote one shopper. “I use it prior to performing full blowouts on clients and it helps tremendously, especially for finicky children and teens. It's great for all hair textures.”
Another customer said, “It made my hair softer and straighter than my normal routine of blow drying and then flat ironing. I don’t have any of those split ends sticking up on the top of my head either. It’s gentle on hair, and no high heat damage like from my flat iron. I am telling everyone about this dryer brush. I would have paid five times more for this because that’s how awesome it is.”
You can grab the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler for 40 percent off on Amazon right now. But hurry — there’s no telling how long this deal will last.