This Conditioning Treatment Combats Hair Loss and Thinning — and Reviewers Say It Really Works
There are plenty of factors that contribute to a decrease in hair health, but time is certainly a top contender. Not only does the rate at which your hair grows slow down with age, but new strands can often lack the thickness they once had. If you're dealing with a thinning head of hair, implementing strengthening products into your daily regimen can help make a difference. The Rene Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner is a prime example — many are reporting infinitely less hair fallout with every use.
The perfect pairing to a hair-loss targeted shampoo, the lightweight treatment gives new life to weak, flimsy follicles with every wash. It contains three key ingredients — pfaffia extract, wheat microproteins, and ATP intensif — that contribute to voluminous locks and a healthier scalp. "Pfaffia extract works by promoting microcirculation when it is massaged into the scalp," Andrew Kashian, founder of Solve Clinics, an award-winning hair transplant clinic in Chicago, shared with InStyle. "This increases blood flow to the hair follicle, which in turn can allow the hair to grow thicker and stronger. Wheat micro proteins are used by the hair to grow healthy and strong. Just like other body systems, hair needs protein to grow, so the wheat micro proteins can support good hair growth."
While everyone will respond differently to thinning hair treatments, says Kashian, people can expect to see results within three to six months of use. For those seeking faster changes, minimal differences can appear within weeks of using the conditioner — in a brand conducted study, 97 percent of consumers felt their hair was strengthened from the roots after 14 days of use, while 95 percent claim to have seen a visible increase in volume within the same time period.
The conditioning treatment has also won over shoppers who say their hair "looks and feels better than it has in years." Over time, reviewers claim their strands are shinier, and have less flyaways and frizz than before, too. As an added benefit, many report that it leaves their hair with a pleasant, subtle scent.
"This conditioner is exactly what I need for my thinning, aging hair — [it] does not weigh my hair down," wrote one customer. "Lovely, light smell which is not overpowering. My hair feels so smooth after rinsing, and my comb just glides through my hair without tangles. I love this conditioner!"
"I was pleasantly surprised with this product," said another shopper. "It feels rich and creamy (which I love) and yet still leaves my hair feeling light and with better volume." One more reviewer also shared that their hair "is no longer falling out," and that the conditioner has "changed their ritual forever."
If you're ready to reverse the effects of time on your hair, add the Rene Furterer Triphasic Texturizing Conditioner to your checkout cart.