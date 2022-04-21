This Hair Growth Serum Brings a "Tremendous Change" to Thinning Scalps, Reviewers Say
Noticing strands of hair scattered across your home is not necessarily cause for concern. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, it's perfectly normal to shed between 50 to 100 hairs a day. But, if you're increasingly anxious about the state your hair may be heading towards, implementing an anti-loss serum can give you peace of mind — and possibly fuller locks than you've ever had before.
Take the Rene Furterer Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum: Reviewers say it brings a "tremendous change" to thinning scalps. And right now, it's 20 percent off during the brand's Earth Day sale.
An antidote for stressed-out, irritated scalps, the leave-in treatment is full of essential nutrients that quickly address signs of hair loss and damage. Lotus mineral complex, the brand's own combination of blue lotus and white Indian lotus extracts, reduces the effects everyday stressors can have on hair health, while pfaffia extract, a plant commonly used in traditional medicine, alongside lemon essential oil, increases microcirculation across the scalp, which can lead to thicker growth down the line.
To put the treatment to the test, the brand ran a study involving 99 subjects — and the feedback was highly positive. After one month of continual use, 88 percent of the testers reported that their hair had more vitality, and after three months of use, 87 percent agreed their hair felt more resilient.
Even shoppers say it makes a "world of difference" on their concerns: "My hair is fuller, thicker and looks SO much better…So much so that I am getting some for my boyfriend whose hair is thinning," wrote one.
The serum is truly "worth the money," according to a second reviewer, who claimed their hair stopped falling out after just a couple weeks of use. "Not sure if it was the time of year or stress, but every time I combed my hair, I swear I had more than the daily 40 hairs on my comb…[now] I am quickly seeing my hair feeling and looking healthier again."
Results will vary with time and frequency — some see a difference within three weeks, while others see changes around a year — yet Rene Furterer customers continually swear by the anti-loss serum's abilities.
If you're looking to build the ultimate healthy hair regimen, consider adding the brand's other hero products for thinning scalps to your bathroom alongside the Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum while they're all 20 percent off with code EARTH2022.
