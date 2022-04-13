This Damage-Reversing Shampoo Takes Strands From "Very Dry to Super Healthy," According to Shoppers
It's time to toss your drugstore shampoo bottles — we've got just the replacement: the Rene Furterer Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Shampoo. If your hair has been drier than normal, investing in a higher-quality shampoo is the way to go. What you cleanse your strands with matters just as much as what you condition them with, and opting for a formula with a beneficial lineup of ingredients can only do wonders for the state of your damaged hair.
Rene Furterer carries a vast selection of targeted treatments for a variety of hair types, concerns, and colors, but if you're in need of a transformation for your extremely dry, brittle strands, look no further than the Karité line. All products are formulated with sustainably sourced shea butter and oil from West Africa, which brings fierce hydration for smooth, tangle-free strands.
The Intense Nourishing Shampoo leans on wheat micro-proteins to visibly thicken, repair, and strengthen frizzy locks, and Rene Furterer's own Cimentrio complex (a blend of ceramides and fatty acids) to enhance softness and shine. According to a brand-run study conducted on 60 women over the course of 15 days, a majority of users are likely to see results from the shampoo; 97 percent agreed that their hair felt nourished, while an equal percentage said their scalp felt soothed.
Even customers are noticing major improvements from use: One person finally got their "dream hair" that's shiny, soft, healthy, and frizz-free, claiming they can't believe the "big difference" after just three washes. Even more agree that the shampoo beats out both midrange and expensive options on the market; "It cleanses my scalp superbly and my strands are left feeling smooth and hydrated. I don't want to use anything else," one said.
The damage-reversing formula has also won over mature shoppers; a 50 year-old reviewer called it a "life saver" for their dry scalp, and said their colorist even noticed how "soft and moisturized" their hair had become. In addition, a 64-year-old shopper deemed it their " best hair product purchase ever" after it took their strands from "very dry to super healthy" in a couple of weeks.
If your shower lineup is in need of an upgrade, consider the Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Shampoo from Rene Furterer. Don't forget to check out other products from the collection, too, like the Nutri Intense Nourishing Mask and Nutri Intense Nourishing Oil.
