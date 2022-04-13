This Damage-Reversing Shampoo Takes Strands From "Very Dry to Super Healthy," According to Shoppers

It's time to toss your drugstore shampoo bottles — we've got just the replacement: the Rene Furterer Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Shampoo. If your hair has been drier than normal, investing in a higher-quality shampoo is the way to go. What you cleanse your strands with matters just as much as what you condition them with, and opting for a formula with a beneficial lineup of ingredients can only do wonders for the state of your damaged hair.