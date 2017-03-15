This Styling Cream Makes Your Hair Air-Dry Faster

There’s really only one solution for drying your hair without the help of a blow-dryer. It’s called air. But while air-drying has its obvious benefits (being relatively damage free and super low-maintenance), it also has one very real downside: It can take forever.

Sure, toweling off your hair is a solid first step, but the genius comes in Pureology’s latest post-shower styling product, the Hydrate Air Dry Cream ($28; ulta.com). It not only works to enhance your natural texture and control frizz, but helps it dry faster.

That means you can theoretically save even more time in the AM by ditching the blow-dryer.

Being a part of the Pureology family, the styling product’s first duty is to protect the vibrancy of color using the brand's AntiFadeComplex. Second, its purpose is to give you perfectly coifed, fly-away-free hair that looks like it’s been styled with heat tools, all while nourishing, moisturizing, and strengthening your hair using ingredients like soy, oat, and wheat proteins and jojoba and green tea.

So where does the faster air-dry time come in? The product is made with hard and soft polymers that help to speed up the time it takes for your hair to naturally air-dry. It can be used a few different ways, too. Defining waves is its sweet spot, so applying a quarter-sized amount to damp hair and then pinning it back and letting it dry will result in effortless, textured waves. You can also apply it to wet hair and then sleep on it for a similar effect.

Of course, you can work it through your hair and then let it dry as per usual for a smooth and relaxed look. No curling iron required.

But Pureology isn’t nearly the first to tap into the air-drying market. Beauty brands are recognizing the desire for foolproof products that fit our busy lifestyle and also those that allow us to embrace our natural textures. John Frieda Frizz Ease Air Dry Waves Styling Foam ($9; target.com) and L'Oréal Paris Air Dry-It Undone Style Cream ($4; target.com) are just two examples of the many other formulas that have hit the market.