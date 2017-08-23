This Oil Will Undo All Your Summer Hair Sins

Pardon the brag, but I've had a really lovely summer. I've hung out on sun-filled rooftops, hit a handful of beaches, and even taken a dip in Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon. While I like to think these activities have rejuvenated my spirit, they've done the opposite for my hair. The glossy strands I had in June are now dull, damaged, and overall sad-looking.

I knew it was time to whip out the big guns, so I turned to a product developed by a pro who's seen it all, hair colorist Ryan Pearl. Pearl Hair Oil ($28; pearlhaircare.com) is a super-nourishing blend of sweet almond, argan, and crambe seed oils. Fellow fine-haired ladies, I know you're contemplating clicking away—because I too was scared that those ingredients would mean this stuff would weigh down my paper-thin strands. But that wasn't the case at all. In fact, my hair slurps up this stuff in droves, and it's all the better for it.

Courtesy

Specifically, after applying this formula post-shower for about two weeks, my strands are now shinier, healthier, and less prone to snapping. And if I keep up my good work, I can keep 'em that way all through next summer—this stuff also proactively protects from UVA/UVB rays. Ryan, I owe you one.