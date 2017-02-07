The Volume-Enhancing Product for the Girl Who Only Air-Dries 

Feb 07, 2017

One of the biggest complaints that comes along with air-drying? A total lack of volume. This is something I can personally attest to. And while there’s plenty of products out there claiming to add an extra something-something to the height of your hair, many of them are only activated with heat. That means blow-drying…But what happens when you want volume but don’t want to use a blow-dryer in the AM? Yeah…

While dry shampoo does help at lifting the root slightly, it's not transformative. But there is hope in a new product from Oribe—a product that can be used on dry hair and adds instant volume to your mane.

It's called Swept Up Volume Power Spray. The super fine powder dispenses like a dry mist from a pump, allowing you to apply directly to your root or the lengths of your hair. It's just as easy to apply as a hairspray, but it's not wet at all.

"I use this as a 'short cut' in my work to give extra volume without the blow dryer," explains Oribe Global Ambassador, James Pecis.

Oribe $42, available in April SHOP NOW

It amplifies your hair, adding texture and volume like you'd get with a fresh blowout—or a lot of help from a professional who knows how to layer products on dry hair.

I've been using it for a few days now, and considering I never blow-dry, it's changed my feelings towards my often pancake-flat hair considerably.

To use it, Pecis suggests making a part in the area you want volume and spraying directly onto the roots. "Continue to part the hair in that area in inch wide sections so it is evenly applied. Then flip the hair to where you want it to sit, and massage the product in with your fingers," he says.

The one downside? The product, which will retail for $42, doesn't drop until April, but we highly suggest keeping an eye out for it. This one got us excited—like Jen Atkin Foam Dry Shampoo level excited.

Volumizing Shampoos That Will Actually Help You Get the Body of Your Dreams
<p>Leonor Greyl Bain Volumateur Aux Algues Shampoo</p>
Leonor Greyl Bain Volumateur Aux Algues Shampoo

This shampoo is rich, but so volumizing. Seaweed extract and wheat proteins strengthen and protect your hair without drying it out. Per usual with Leonor Greyl, it smells like heaven. 

$51 SHOP NOW
<p>IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
IGK 30,000 Feet Volume Shampoo 

This shampoo will make your hair feel feather light and give it serious bounce. It's also infused with proteins that reduce static and protect hair from UV rays. Yum. 

$25 SHOP NOW
<p>OUAI Haircare Volume Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
OUAI Haircare Volume Shampoo 

This shampoo has an incredible smart technology complex that replenishes moisture and lifts your strands. So what happens when you use it? Thicker and bouncier hair. BOOM.

$28 SHOP NOW
<p>Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Green Tea Shampoo 

A yummy sulfate-free shampoo that won't dry your hair out or dull your hair. And LAWD does it smell good. 

$24 SHOP NOW
<p>John Frieda Luxurious Volume Touchable Full Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair</p>
John Frieda Luxurious Volume Touchable Full Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair

If you have fine hair, this is a great drugstore option. Your hair will be touchable, but your natural texture will still be there. It's so nice, and it never fails.

$6 SHOP NOW
Need some more volume-enhancing ideas? Check out this gallery of products that will add major height to your hair. 

