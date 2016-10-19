This is the One Anti-Frizz Product Our Beauty Team is Obsessed With

We’ve had lively debates in our department on topics like the best concealer, mascara, non-sticky lipgloss—but there’s one category in which we all agree one product reigns supreme: frizz. Living Proof’s No Frizz Humidity Shield ($22; sephora.com) is one of the most impressive fighters we’ve tried, and a favorite among us editors. Read on to learn why strands from thick to fine and curly to straight can benefit from a dose.

“This is the only product I’ve ever used that gave me that volume and movement I craved while completely eliminating frizz." —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

"I have naturally wavy hair, which I tame with Keratin treatments. Even so, my blowout always seems to curl up at any sign of humidity. So I spray a little of this on my ends when my layers are damp as a preventative step before blow-drying, then finish off with a light veil of the same. It’s almost like climate control for my hair!” —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

“My hair is so baby-fine that I rarely use more than one styling product a day for fear of weighing it down. But this spray is so light, I can layer it with abandon. I use it as a finishing spray over the length of my hair. I find it actually amplifies volume for me, as humidity can not only make my hair frizz, but also deflate it.” —Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

"Since my hair is straight, my everyday style is a few shots of wave spray to add as much movement and texture as I can. However, I'm also prone to fuzz, which often gets in the way of the tousled effect I’m trying to achieve. To keep it in check, I love spritzing on this formula after styling because it instantly flattens flyaways at the top of my head and keeps the rest of my hair smooth, without leaving a chalky film behind.” —Erin Lukas, Freelance Beauty Writer