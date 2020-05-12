This Hair Loss Treatment Just Sold Out — but Here's How You Can Still Grab It
There are plenty of reasons hair can become frail and begin to fall out, and there are just as many solutions to remedying the uncomfortable situation. Tons of people have turned towards this one affordable system from Nioxin to restore scalp health, in turn stimulating newer, stronger growth. While the brand has a vast selection of growth products available, the System 3 Hair Care Kit has garnered hundreds of reviews, so it’s no surprise it just went out of stock. Don’t fret though — you can still grab the highly-rated bottles separately.
The three-step regimen features a trio of color-safe products: shampoo, conditioner, and a scalp treatment that work in conjunction to stimulate follicles while relieving a dry scalp. While the kit is still available in the trial size, Ulta is currently offering a two for $30 deal on individual Nioxin products, so you can get a full-size shampoo and conditioner for only $30 (the same price as the trial-size kit).
Formulated with botanicals, biotin, protein, and amino acids, the cleansing shampoo buffs away sebum build-up while providing relief to a dry, itchy scalp. The shampoo has over 700 reviews, with shoppers claiming they’ve noticed an increase in hair density from using the cleanser alone. “A little bit of shampoo goes a long way. When I'm rinsing the product out, my hair does feel thicker...like I have a bigger handful than before,” wrote one reviewer.
Pair the shampoo with the conditioner to seal in a healthy dose of moisture and shine. Lightweight yet nourishing, the second step in the process also removes unhealthy build-up and environmental residue from the scalp.
“I've been using both Nioxin System 3 Cleanser and Scalp Therapy Conditioner for over a decade,” wrote another shopper. “My hair is so easy to style and looks great, despite its tendency toward thinning.”
If you want to follow the complete regimen, grab the leave-in treatment, too. As the final step in the process, it locks in all the benefits of the cleansing and conditioning duo while going directly to the root of the problem: the scalp. Simply massage it into your roots daily, and newer strands will begin to feel twice as full as they did before.
Grab the products Ulta shoppers have called a must-have for thinning hair right now, while the two for $30 deal still stands.