I Tried This Hair Color Mask for One Fun Week of Pink Locks
If you’re getting bored of your beauty routine, your overgrown ends, or what’s looking back at you from your Zoom rectangle, then this week-long hair dye mask is a must-add for your cart. In addition to adding a cheerful hue to your hair, this mask is designed to hydrate, repair and revitalize your quarantine locks. Don’t worry, I sacrificed myself as a test subject and will share every detail with you.
Brief but vibrant hair color changes have been a celebrity-favorite activity during lockdown, with stars like Hilary Duff and Kaia Gerber taking the plunge. This product offers you the chance to get their looks without the liability of long-term commitment plus the benefits of a hydrating mask.
The Morrocanoil Color-Depositing Mask comes in seven different colors but as a pink-enthusiast I tried out the hibiscus. This color is hot pink but when you open the tube, the product looks to be more of a rich red, which can be a bit daunting. I decided to only color my ends for a dip-dye look since I wasn’t ready to commit to covering the summer blonde highlights I worked so very hard to achieve.
I applied the mask leisurely throughout the ends of my air-dried hair, making sure to rub the strands together for it to blend in naturally. I did all of this without gloves, which I do not recommend, as it will stain your hands for about a day afterwards. Following my messy application, I left the product in for 25 minutes as I did some work pre-shower. After I rinsed, I saw that the resulting color was rich and vibrant after only that short amount of time. If you’d like a more faint or pastel color, I would recommend only leaving the product in 10 to 15 minutes.
When showering the product out, you will see that the water is the respective color of the mask and you should make sure it runs clear before you shampoo and condition. If you don’t fully wash the product out then you will soon have tinted towels and most likely a tinted pillowcase to match your lovely new locks.
Once they dried, my ends felt shiny and repaired, something they haven’t been in a long time, due to the cocktail of nutrients mixed in this product. The contents of the mask include a proprietary technology called ArganID, amino acids, and apricot kernel oil, with a multitude of benefits ranging from repair to detangling. The antioxidants in the ArganID act to help restore natural processes of repair while the apricot kernel oil moisturizes your scalp. You should have a shiny and frizz-free mane after this quick and easy treatment.
As I mentioned, this product comes in a spectrum of fun, lively hues designed for different hair colors. Since my natural hair is blonde, I chose to go with the rose gold, hibiscus, and aquamarine, however a helpful shade chart on the Sephora product page will tell you which shades are best for your hair color. If you’re unsure which color is the best fit or how it will turn out, the retailer sells mini versions of each mask for just $7 so you can start with a trial. Another suggestion per the brand is to do a strand test on a piece of hair by the nape of your neck so you can gauge how it will turn out before committing to a full makeover.
If you’re feeling rebellious, or maybe just bored, this product is a great little self-care activity that will spice up your life (but only for a week). Grab a few friends and a couple different colors of the minis to have a spa night for a fun, non-puzzle quarantine activity.