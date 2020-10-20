This ‘10 Second’ Hair Repair Treatment Has Over 1.4 Million People Hooked — and I’m One of Them
Reversing hair damage is no easy feat, but if you’ve found that your hair products aren’t reviving your strands in the way you hoped, now’s not the time to give up. The Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10 has captivated over 1.4 million people worldwide, claiming to transform over-processed, brittle strands in as little as 10 seconds.
The liquid hair treatment is formulated with three types of keratin and 17 amino acids that restore hydration to damaged hair from the minute the product touches your tresses. The protein-packed formula instantly adds shine and softness to dull, dry locks, leaving you with a silky, voluminous head of hair after each use. Unlike most deep conditioners, you don’t need to leave it on for five to 10 minutes — it only takes 10 seconds of massaging the product into your hair for it to work its magic. Plus, it's free of harsh additives such as parabens, benzophenone, mineral oil, and benzyl alcohol.
If you’ve put your hair through the wringer like I have (from bleach processing to washing it every day), it's most likely grown less forgiving. To give it new life, I often end up ringing my hair stylist for a fresh cut — but when a bottle of the Moremo hair treatment came my way, I decided to try reviving my hair at home one last time.
As I massaged in the silicone-free treatment, my hair began to soften and smooth out in a matter of seconds, and I could instantly run my fingers from root to end without any snags or knots. After stepping out of the shower, my hair brush moved through every newly sleek strand without complication. After letting my hair air dry, it felt bouncy and lightweight with a voluminous body that could only be achieved before with a curling iron. Despite using the treatment on my entire head, there was plenty of product left over for me to use in the weeks ahead.
I’ve incorporated the treatment into my haircare routine twice a week, applying it after every shampoo and before my regular conditioner. Overall, my hair feels healthier and has taken on a shine that wasn’t there before. Even my blonde highlights are looking revived despite not having a color touch-up in months.
The Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10 definitely lives up to the hype, and I can confidently say I’ve joined the millions of others who swear by its hair-repairing abilities. You can grab your own ‘miracle’ bottle for just $31 at The Beauty Spy.