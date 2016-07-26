This Scalp Exfoliator Makes Your Hair Feel So Fresh and So Clean

If you're anything like us, your bathroom is already brimming with hair-care products, not limited to shampoo and conditioner, deep conditioners, hair spray, serums, and oils galore. You're still missing something, though: a scalp exfoliator treatment.

There are a few of these on the market to choose from, but one of our tried and true favorites is Madam CJ Walker's Dream Come True Wonderful Scalp Exfoliator (Sephora, $32).

It's a creamy, thick, heavenly smelling formula that you apply to your scalp before shampooing. Once applied, you let it set for 10 to 12 minutes and then rinse away before shampooing and conditioning.

So how does it work? The salicylic acid naturally exfoliates your skin to nix oil, dirt, and product buildup, while shea butter, olive oil, and coconut oil nourish and soothe your scalp and strands. If your experience is like ours, you'll notice a huge difference in the way your scalp feels after using the exfoliator.

Not only will your scalp feel like it's truly cleaner, but your strands will feel silkier and look shinier.

Don't take our word on it, though. You definitely have to try this one yourself.