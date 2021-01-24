Shoppers Are Thrilled With This Volumizing Cream That Adds Bounce to Thin, Flat Strands

The saying "fake it till you make it" can be used in reference to many things, including hair products. Hear me out — some simply weren't born with voluminous hair that naturally bounces, and that's okay because products like Living Proof's Full Thickening Cream exist to help trick the eye. Essentially, this styling cream is a solution to achieving fuller, thicker-looking hair on a regular basis, even if you're working with the thinnest strands imaginable.
How does it work? The lightweight hair cream contains Living Proof's own thickening molecule that adds body to thin strands, not only making hair feel thicker, but making it appear so as well. It provides long-lasting body and volume that won't weigh down your strands further. Not only that, it also conditions hair throughout wear to promote stronger, healthier strands that feel soft to the touch. It's completely safe for use on color-treated hair, and doesn't contain parabens, phthalates, or silicones.
The proof is in the reviews. One shopper claimed it really works "without any of the awful stiffness" and is the only thing that's able to give their hair volume. Another said it adds body with none of "the sticky residue of other setting lotions."
Shop now: $29; livingproof.com
"Best product ever. I've used this thickening cream for years and it works great on my fine hair," wrote a reviewer. "It gives my hair body without stickiness, and stays soft. I also use Perfect Hair Day Cream intermittently. Both are great products!"
"I'm 76 years old and got this product specifically to see if it could keep my scalp from showing around the crown of my head and beyond," shared another. "Well, it did, and it does it with no gooey mess or clumpy hair. It's a source of amazement to me, and I'm happily using it along with other products from this company. I highly, highly recommend it."
The brand advises applying a dime-sized amount of product to damp hair from the middle to the ends, followed by a blow dry. Reviewers claim the cream also works wonders on the roots for an overall lifted appearance and functions even better when used with the Full Shampoo and Conditioner.
Shop the Living Proof Full Thickening Cream on the brand's website for $29 per bottle.