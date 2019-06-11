This Drugstore Dry Shampoo Is Every French Girl’s Secret Weapon

Image zoom Instagram/KloraneUSA

Long before oat milk became the cult creamer alternative at every corner coffee shop, there was the extremely cult-ish oat milk dry shampoo in every cool French girl’s bathroom cabinet. For every out-of-place hipster who has stumbled into a cafe that carries only almond milk (or worse, dairy) and decided, “I’ll just take it black,” there’s an equal and opposite Parisian woman accepting absolutely no substitute for her precious shampooing sec.

If you’re at all tuned into French beauty habits, you’ll know they like their skincare simple, their lipstick red, and that they wash — and even brush — their hair as little as possible. The elevated bed head style that’s become one of the country’s biggest aesthetic exports would be unattainable without a certain white and green-bottled secret weapon.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is in every chic French person’s beauty arsenal — Rouje founder Jeanne Damas has waxed poetic on the spray, and Karl Lagerfeld used it to keep his strands exceptionally white — but the spray’s influence reaches much further. American celebrities like Elizabeth Olson, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cindy Crawford all abide by the book of Klorane.

In many ways, it’s become the dry shampoo to hold all other dry shampoos up against. With a perfectly light, powder finish, Klorane’s dry shampoo gently absorbs oil and sebum from the scalp without leaving behind any of the usual telltale signs it was there. Aside from the initial white cast that can be brushed or finger-combed away in seconds, the spray powder applies invisibly and residue-free.

Its fresh scent is faintly perfume-y, not overpowering on its own but enough to mask any second or third day odors your hair might be harboring. It does its job so well, it’s possible to keep an unwashed hair kick going for way longer — four or five days, even — saving your sensitive strands from harsh sulfates and overwashing.

In this globalized society, there’s no need to travel all the way to France to get a hold of a bottle of this savior product (but you could always use it as an excuse to make the trip). Thankfully, the cult-loved dry shampoo is available at authorized retailer Walmart for $20.

Shop the secret to artfully messy French girl hair for just $20, and see for yourself what all of the fuss is about.

