This $10 Purple Shampoo Decreases Brassiness in Just One Wash, Say Amazon Reviewers

For those who dye their hair blonde, brassiness is the nemesis. The dreaded gradual orangeness that returns after a meticulous, painstaking coloring session is inevitable, but with a purple shampoo, you might be able to hold back the tide just for a bit longer. And if you want something that "helps to decrease brassy hair in one wash," Amazon reviewers swear by John Frieda's Violet Crush Purple Shampoo, which shoppers say "works wonders… to take the brassiness out of your blonde hair."
With more than 2,700 five-star ratings and rave reviews calling it "great for toning," "the best purple shampoo" reviewers have ever tried, and something that's "really effective at removing the brassy tone" in hair, John Frieda's Violet Crush shampoo is clearly something of a legend among the hair coloring community. Even better, reviewers love how affordable it is at only $10 each for the shampoo and the conditioner.
Here's how John Frieda's purple shampoo works: The violet pigments take in UV rays and emit a white, blue-ish glow, so your highlights or blonde hair appears cooler and brighter. All you have to do is gently massage it into your hair when washing, and reviewers suggest leaving it on for at least a few minutes to achieve platinum blonde colors. The conditioner adds on extra moisture for parched strands — a step you won't want to miss come hotter, dryer days.
One reviewer called the Violet Crush shampoo a "perfect product for bleached hair," adding, "This is my favorite product for my bleached streaks in my hair. I have very dark brown hair and when I bleach it, sometimes it's a little orange-y, and this literally takes it right out and lightens it after every wash."
"I really do like the effect this product gives my hair," said another shopper with graying hair. "It tones down the gold in my hair. I have semi-naturally blond hair, but it still gets that brassy look as it grows longer. I have some wonderful gray streaks coming in and it makes them look like highlights."
Brassiness is unavoidable, but John Frieda's shampoo might just be the savior to lengthen the period between now and your next salon appointment. Shop the Violet Crush shampoo and conditioner at Amazon now.