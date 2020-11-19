This Is the Hair Oil Jennifer Garner Swears by for Repairing Thinning Hair

Back in May, Jennifer Garner styled her own hair for the first time in 20 years with some virtual help from her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, and some IRL help from a few products from Virtue Labs, the line he’s an ambassador for. In case you lost track, it is now November, and it’s safe to assume that in the blurry half-year that’s passed, Garner’s affinity for the brand has grown: She just called its hair repairing oil one of her favorite things.
“It uses this protein that matches your hair, Alpha Keratin 60ku, which is the reason it works so well,” she told The Strategist. “My hair had started to thin from aging and having babies; you think you don’t care about stuff like that, but you do. As soon as I started using Virtue products… I felt a difference in the texture of my hair. It was thick, strong, and vibrant again.”
The lightweight, serum-like formula brings together Kalahari melon seed oil, vitamin E, Tahitian gardenia flower extract, and a blend of plant-based proteins to nourish hair and protect it from environmental elements like free radicals and UV damage. To see healthier and shinier strands, the brand recommends applying a pea-size amount from mid-shaft to ends on damp or dry hair.
“The healing oil is honestly better than perfume,” Garner added. “It’s not a heavy scent; it just smells clean, super warm, and inviting. It makes your hair soft and shiny but not greasy — just moisturized, strong, and delightful.”
While we might not all have a stylist on speed dial for an at-home styling tutorial, adding a celebrity-approved styling product to your haircare arsenal just got a whole lot easier. Head to Dermstore to shop Jennifer Garner’s go-to anti-aging hair oil.
