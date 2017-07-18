Editor Tested: This New Hair Product Will Make Your Style Last for Days

Confession: If I'm late for work it's because I didn't want to style my hair. Every weekday morning I shower, put on makeup, get dressed, force myself to eat breakfast, and then spend a good 10-15 minutes sitting on my bed procrastinating doing my hair. During this time-out period I check Instagram (for the second time), go through the promotions tab in my Gmail inbox (fight the temptation to buy stuff I don't need), and contemplate just tying my hair into a ponytail—but I have a weird complex about wearing my hair up.

Along with putting freshly laundered sheets back on my bed, I find styling my hair a banal, unavoidable task and I avoid doing it all costs by washing and styling my hair bi-weekly at night so that I only have to touch it up in the morning. So when I heard that Ouai, the haircare line from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin was launching Memory Mist ($28; sephora.com), a style-extender, the mental images of sleeping longer but still waking up with perfect hair started rolling in.

Some things sound too good to be true including an effortless hair look that actually requires zero styling time, so I was skeptical that the thermal and memory polymer-powered spray would actually keep my style intact until the next time I wash my hair. Here's how Memory Mist works: mist your hair evenly when it's damp before blow-drying, or on dry strands prior to using heat styling tools to lock in your smooth, straight hair or beachy waves.

Usually after washing and blow-drying my hair, I use a curling wand to add waves to my lob and sleep on it, so that when I wake up the curls look more beachy and less like a beauty pageant contestant. In the morning I go over any unruly or flat pieces with a flat iron to recreate bends as needed. When I first tried Memory Mist, I followed this same process, except for spritzing my hair allover with the lightweight spray.

When I got up the next morning (after hitting snooze once), I was impressed that my waves had held up better than they usually do after sleeping on them. Aside from a touch of anti-static spray to get rid of the frizz and flyaways that were the product of my hair sliding on my cotton pillowcase all night, my hair really didn't need any TLC.

On day two post-hair wash, my waves were a lot flatter, but still very present—the sweet spot between wavy and straight. Spoiler: My flat iron stayed off for the second day in a row. I did, however, spritz my hair with a texturizing spray along with an anti-static spray to give my waves a bit of a boost so that they weren't completely straight by the end of the day.

Ok Jen Atkin: you converted this cynic. I'm officially breaking up with my morning alarm.