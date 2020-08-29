This Cult-Favorite Leave-In Hair Treatment Is So Popular, 14 Million Bottles Are Sold per Year
If you’re in a committed relationship with your heat styling tools, you most likely experience split ends and breakage as a result. Keeping your hair protected and conditioned is of the uppermost importance, and if you’ve been skimping out on this extra step in your daily routine, it’s time to rectify it. Luckily, you won’t have to splurge on expensive products to keep your locks healthy — one leave-in treatment has stolen the hearts of millions, and it’s only $20.
The It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray is so popular, 14 million bottles are sold to loyal customers every year. This kind of dedication to a hair product isn’t heard of often, so we’d be willing to bet a lot that the nourishing hair treatment must really perform some magic. The color-safe product aims to work multiple wonders, like protecting against heat damage, healing split-ends, and even adding silky-smooth voluminous body to lifeless locks.
If your hair has begun to look dull and overly damaged, the treatment’s powerhouse list of ingredients will immediately get to work to improve the state of your hair follicles. Sunflower seed extract acts as a shield from harmful sun rays, keeping colored hair from fading or turning brassy. Green tea leaf extract coats your strands with antioxidants, reversing any previous environmental damage. Silk amino acids bring a surge of moisture and restore any loss of shine, while vitamin C strengthens the weakest parts of your hair.
You can use the product on damp hair as a detangler, or simply spritz it across your entire head to keep frizz to a minimum before grabbing your go-to styling tool. Either way, your hair will be on its way to better days.
