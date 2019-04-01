This Amazon Straightener Isn’t Pretty, But Over 20,000 People Think It’s the Best

Image zoom AmorBurakova/Adobe Stock

Here at InStyle, one of our goals is to unearth the undiscovered products that make your life easier (and more stylish, of course). We spend an ungodly number of hours crawling Amazon and Nordstrom for standout items, and keep our ears to the ground of social media discussions to find out what’s popping, and whether it’s actually any good.

But when we discovered the HSI Professional Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron, the Amazon hair straightener with over 30,000 reviews, we were honestly kind of stumped. In our experience, hair tools are one of the few categories where the pricier options are truly the best. So how is it that an under-$40 flat iron has such a committed, gung ho fanbase?

On first glance, the straightener — which comes with a red satin travel sleeve, hand-protecting glove, and argan oil pouch — looks like a beginner’s magic kit. The blinged out packaging and gold accents on the iron are anathema to the futuristic minimalism we’re seeing from the trendiest hair tool designs like the T3 dryer or the Dyson Airwrap.

Amazon shoppers, though, couldn’t care less about this iron’s blah appearance. Thousands (upon thousands) of reviewers think they’ve found their holy hair grail in this straightener, citing its perfectly flat panels that don’t yank hair and its high, gentle heat that smoothes quickly and safely.

“Although I rely heavily on customer reviews, I very rarely write them myself. However, this straightener is so good I can't not write a review,” writes one superfan. “I have tried/owned at a minimum of five to ten different straighteners, both inexpensive and high end and this is the BEST. Amongst those are Helen of Troy, CHI, Conair, Wigo, Ken Paves, Bio-Ionic, and FHI. Up until I tried this straightener, FHI was my favorite and CHI was my least. I have normal/coarse/wavy hair — not crazy frizzy, but not pretty either. This straightener is the best in my opinion because:

It heated up very fast

Has an on/off switch (which I didn't care about until I had a toddler)

Heats to a higher temperature then my other straighteners, yet I do not feel like it ‘burns’ my hair

My first test of any straightener is to squeeze it closed and check to see it closes tight/secure/no light can be seen between plates… it was perfect

My hair never got caught/pulled where the plates are attached

For the first time, my hair still smelled good/clean… not stinky/burned being masked by a clean hair smell

If this straightener died in a month, I would absolutely buy it again. It is worth every penny!”

It would seem like a fluke or possibly even fake praise from paid commenters if it weren’t for the sheer volume of absolutely glowing reviews — over 20,000 of the 30,000 reviews gave this straightener a perfect, five-star rating.

What also helps is how convenient this tool is for travel. Its 110/220 dual voltage capabilities mean you can pack it for your trip to pretty much anywhere in the world without a transformer. It might not be the sexiest flat iron on the market, but tens of thousands of reviewers agree that it very well might be the best.

