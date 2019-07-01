Want Thicker Hair? Here's What You Need to Know

On the list of hair wishes, it's safe to say the search for how to make your hair thicker ranks right up there with scoring Blake Lively's no-matter-the-season-beach-ready waves. But in a sea of products, tonics, potions and vitamins, it can be tough to decide what actually works.

For starters, it's important to know why you may have thin or thinning hair, says Flora Fuentes, a master certified hair restoration specialist and the owner of Unique Hair Concepts.

"The primary reason men and women experience thinning hair or hair loss is due to heredity," she says. "This is commonly known as male pattern or female pattern hair loss. This type of thinning hair or hair loss is primarily noticeable along the hairline, top of the head or crown."

Fuentes says other causes of thinning hair and hair loss are the result of hormonal changes, poor diet, stress, aging, vitamin deficiencies, and certain hairstyles and treatments. Certain health conditions, such as an autoimmune disorder, may also cause thinning hair.

So what does all of that mean in terms of growing thicker hair? Fuentes says, while some types of hair loss cannot be prevented, the key is nourishing hair from the inside out.

"Antioxidants help protect hair follicles against damage from harmful free radicals," she says. "Eating antioxidant-rich foods, such as berries, turmeric, avocados and green vegetables, is not only good for your health but promotes healthy hair growth." Supplements that include omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, green tea and vitamin D3 may also help with hair growth.

And according to hairstylists, there are also certain products you can use that will help hair to grow thicker or, at the very least, appear fuller.

Curious about the approach that might work best for you? Here are 10 products you'll want to check out.

