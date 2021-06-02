This $30 Hair Drying Brush Dethroned the Revlon One-Step as Amazon's Best Seller Overnight
There are bound to be some growing pains as we make our returns to the real world. For me, that looks like taking a nap halfway through the hair and makeup routine I once so easily completed before work and my first cup of coffee. But luckily, there are plenty of ways to hack your morning routine by working smarter, not harder, while rebuilding the stamina life so requires of us.
One place to start is by making use of a multitasking hair brush that cuts down on drying time. And while it's true that the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Dryer Brush has held the crown of Amazon's best-selling hair tool for years, it is also true that all reigns must come to an end. We just didn't expect the upset to come from an under-the-radar brand with just over a dozen perfect reviews in its corner.
It's not unheard of for other hair tools to slowly sneak up the best-seller list behind the Revlon fan-favorite, but it's pretty surprising that one with 15 perfect ratings would surpass one that has more than 212,000. (One potential contributing factor: Revlon's version is currently sold out.) Right now, the Houzzi drying brush reigns supreme as a best-seller within the category of beauty and personal care, and it continues to do so in the subcategories of beauty tools and accessories, hair styling tools and accessories, and hot air hair brushes.
As for the drying brush in question, its overall design seems to stack up impressively. There are three interchangeable brush heads that can be switched out to focus on achieving volume, smoothing, or curling, and the brush has ceramic coating infused with ionic technology to add shine and reduce frizz. A 360-degree swivel cord allows for full range of motion while you style, and it has three coordinating heat and speed settings.
According to the few reviewers who have already added it to their routines, it does exactly what it says it does. "This cuts my time in half in the mornings," one shopper said. "This is an all in one workhorse: drys, straightens, and gets you out the door fast."
Even though the world may be returning to normal, what's happening on the best-seller chart is unusual — but we have reason to believe it may be worthy of the hype. Head to Amazon to get your hands on the multitasking drying tool that dethroned the sold-out Revlon One-Step and hack your own morning routine.
