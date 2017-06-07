Here's Exactly Where to Buy Hair Rings and Cuffs for Your Braids

Hair jewelry is nothing new. But the pretty accessories are definitely booming in popularity right now. Fashion designers have sent models down the runway with the metallic accents in their hair, and even stars like Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys are constantly finding creative ways to add shiny jewels to their hairstyles.

You can find Grande adding a twist to her classic ponytails with hoops. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton decorates her crown with 1 to 3 braids and loops the metal rings around each section. And Keys has rocked silver and gold cuffs wrapped around her flat twists and braids, too.

Unfortunately, some of the celebrity hair jewels are usually custom made. But that doesn't mean you can't give your ponytails, braids, or dreadlocks the sparkling touch, too. There are plenty of places to get the blinged out look, and they are all really affordable.

Keep scrolling to see exactly where to shop the celebrity-inspired look.