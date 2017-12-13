The Hair Dryer That Changed My Life 

My hair and I have a love/hate relationship. Some days I adore it and others, I simply can’t stand it (the latter is the reality most of the time). But I finally found a way to have more good hair days than bad ones, and the answer is the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. For reasons beyond my comprehension, this glorious hair tool makes my over-dyed, brittle strands appear glossier and smoother every time I use it when in the past, I have always felt like my hair dryer was contributing to my lackluster locks.

I imagine it’s a combination of the super-controlled air temperature (it’s measured 20 times per second which prevents it from overheating and damaging the hair) and the smoothing nosel that somehow creates the perfect at-home blow dry, but I swear it’s the hair dryer and not the products I’m using that have made all the difference. These days, when I have a good hair day, I’m convinced it’s because it started with the dryer. At $399 it’s definitely no small price investment, but for a lifetime of more polished looking strands, it’s worth every penny. Bonus: the high-velocity airflow means my hair takes under 5 minutes to blow dry, which makes me the happiest person alive.