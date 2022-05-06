I'm a Beauty Writer Who's Tried Countless Hair Masks — This One's Actually Worth It
I'm sometimes embarrassed about people stepping foot into my bathroom — one glance in the shower and you'd see dozens of hair care products playing Tetris along the walls. Aside from testing beauty products for a living, I'm kind of obsessed with taking care of my strands; my hair is one of my favorite features. Therefore, I seek out the most nourishing formulas to keep it healthy, which are almost always deep conditioning hair masks.
Let's be clear: I don't love every mask I try. Some do visibly nothing for my hair, while others leave it feeling drier post-application. So when I do find something worth the cut (an extended spot in my regimen), I feel it's my duty to share with InStyle readers. As of late, my favorite find has been the 10-Minute Vitamin-Infusion Superfood Hair Mask from Glimmr.
Shop now: $36 (Originally $40); glimmr.com
Within seconds of my first use, I could feel the mask softening my ends and melting away stubborn tangles. Compared to other options, it took about half the amount of product to cover the entirety of my hair, meaning you'll get plenty of applications out of one tub. It also smells like heaven — if you're a fan of sweet coconut scents, look no further.
Some background on the mask: It's full of clinically proven ingredients like shea butter, fig extract, ginger root, castor oil, argan oil, and coconut butter, to name a few. With each 10-minute weekly application (or more frequent, if you're like me), superfoods bring multiple benefits to the hair, such as reversing damage, boosting softness and shine, encouraging longer, thicker locks, reducing breakage, and restoring follicle health. It's also worth noting that the formula is 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, free of sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, and dyes, and housed in recycled packaging.
I'm not alone in expressing my joy over this new-found discovery; plenty of reviewers also had something to say. One person described the mask process as "10 minutes to beautiful, healthy hair" after it added a softness and shine that "lasted for days." A separate reviewer echoed this, sharing that it keeps their hair feeling soft for an extended period of time while taming their frizz like "nothing they have used" before. Just as impressive, a third shopper claimed it's even changed the texture of their hair: "It's so soft, blows out smoother, and I swear it's shinier as well," they wrote.
After using the Vitamin-Infusion Superfood Hair Mask from Glimmr, it's safe to say I've got some restructuring to do in my shower. I love how manageable it has made my damaged, color-treated strands, and that it never leaves behind a greasy residue. Shop the beauty writer-approved treatment on sale for $36 right now.