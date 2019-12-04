The Gold Standard of Hair Straighteners Is $69 Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy

For anyone with unruly or uncooperative hair, all it takes is a glance at a flat iron to make you wince. The journey toward straighter, less frizzy, or shapelier hair has led many down the drying, destructive path of hair straighteners. But not all flat irons are created equal.

One brand — and one model in particular — has become synonymous with healthy heat styling. GHD, which stands for “good hair day,” has optimized every component of its hair tools to provide some of the least damaging products on the market. Its Platinum Black Professional Performance Styler Flat Iron is arguably the most advanced tool in its lineup, earning it a top rank as one of the best hair straighteners you can buy today.

The Best Hair Straighteners of 2019, From Flat Irons to Brushes

From predictive technology that adjusts heat distribution based on your straightening style to a wishbone hinge, this iron has been engineered inside and out to seamlessly create the most healthy hair styles. The considerations taken by GHD in building this tool have led to quantifiably improved results: Tests found that this model delivered 70 percent stronger hair, 20 percent more shine, and twice as much color protection compared to other models.

Predictably, this gold standard of heat styling tools is pricier than your average drugstore device. Regularly priced at $249, the GHD Platinum Styler is no doubt an investment (albeit a valuable one) in the longevity of your hair. Today, though, achieving damage-free styles is more affordable than ever; thanks to Walmart’s Cyber Week sale, the iron is down to $180.

This rollback deal won’t last long, as Walmart’s Cyber Week is set to expire at the end of the week. Shop this best-selling, top-performing straightener for $69 off at Walmart.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $180 (Originally $249); walmart.com