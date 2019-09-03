This Hair Care Brand Makes a Custom Shampoo or Conditioner Every 8 Seconds

Image zoom Courtesy

The idea of having everything in the world created with just us in mind is the type of Truman Show dystopia we wouldn’t wish on our worst enemies. But at the same time, there are no doubt times when having things carefully tailored to our individual needs just makes sense.

In hair care, many of us grow up believing that mass-produced, cookie-cutter products are the only option. But when you consider all of the variables that make up hair type — thickness, porosity, curl type, length, damage, color — one-size-fits-all solutions don’t seem like the solution at all.

Enter Function of Beauty, the direct-to-consumer brand that’s changing the way we think about hair products. Through FoB’s site, customers can build custom shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in treatment formulas to their exact specifications.

In its cornerstone Hair Quiz, customers can enter their texture, structure (thick to thin), and scalp oiliness, and then select five goals, which may include curl definition, fixing split ends, or toning down brassiness. Shoppers can also choose how they’d like their products to smell (are you more milkshake or eucalyptus?) and look (colorful or dye-free). To top it off, each bottle is finished with a custom label that includes your nickname of choice.

To date, Function of Beauty has created over a million custom formulations and a new, completely unique formula is bottled every eight seconds. Even the sizing and delivery cadence can be set based on individual needs. Shampoos and conditioners are available in both eight or 16-ounce bottles (the leave-in is only available in eight ounce), and shoppers can choose to subscribe on a one-, three-, or six-month basis to skip the $5 shipping fee.

Rates start at just $29 per custom bottle, a small price to pay for a product that’s been literally tailor-made to your every hair need. Shop the hair care made just for you at FunctionOfBeauty.com.