Kendall Jenner Made Hair Tools — and They’re on Sale for Prime Day

If you’re hyped on the gossip about a potential Kendall Jenner cosmetics brand — the news that she filed a trademark broke this past spring — you might welcome a gentle reminder that you can actually already buy beauty products made by the Jenner sibling.

In case you missed it, Kendall launched a collab with hair styling tool company Formawell Beauty back in 2018, including a curling iron, straightener, blow dryer, and two brushes. Today, that already-affordable collection is even cheaper, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

The five-star curler in particular is a fan favorite. “It’s been more than four months now that I am using this product,” writes one reviewer. “This is the best curling iron, it’s very easy to curl hair in different styles like tight curls or loose waves. Curls do not loosen. It’s so much easier to quickly curl my hair before stepping out when in rush. I love this product, it has different heat settings to choose from. Also it comes in an awesome package.”

The hair dryer, which regularly retails for $60, is marked down today and tomorrow to just $48 — and the rest of the line is also discounted by 20 percent. The curler is available for $32, marked down from $40, the flat iron is now $40, down from $50, and the brush set is a mere $12, down from its usual $15. (Note: You'll be able to see the discount once you add products to your shopping cart.)

This deal is only good for July 15 and 16, during the first ever two-day Prime Day event, and prices will jump back up before you know it. Shop the line of Kendall Jenner-created hair tools starting at just $12 on Amazon.com.