Shoppers Call This Mask "Amazing" for Graying Hair — and It Has a Hidden Use
It's not the end of the world, but traveling with curls inevitably means rough hair days ahead for me. There's just no way to bring most of my well-honed routines on the road, between 3-ounce liquid limits and limited packing space — but on a recent trip to the beach, I discovered an exceptionally multitasking workaround. And as luck would have it, reviewers with coarse, graying, and dyed hair second its greatness.
The all-star at hand is EvolvH's UltraRepair Reconstructing Masque, a bottle that's won its spot in my shower time and again. I first tried the brand last October and was thoroughly impressed by its commitment to only ingredients that actively strengthen hair; the range is free of parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, and silicones. The masque formula in particular draws on essential fatty acids, Ecocert-approved palm and sunflower oil, and pansy and mango extract. They're alongside amino acids, which combine to form strengthening proteins.
The brand suggests using the product as a conditioning mask while in the shower, which does give me added softness, detangling slip, and manageability. But in a spurt of adventurousness, I also tried it as a leave-in conditioner — and found that even without any other styling products, it gave me bouncy, frizz-free, glossy curls. Best of all, the effect lasted through hot days and high buns.
I love a hidden usage, so discovering the masque's second use was fun for me (and a blessing for my suitcase, especially because it comes in a two-ounce travel size). More traditionally, reviewers called the formula "amazing" for their bleached, graying hair. "It really worked its magic," one person wrote, and another said the deeply penetrating masque reversed the damage their hair had incurred from dyes and aging.
Others commented on the "silky smooth" shine it gave their strands despite color processes like henna, which one fan dubbed the "ultimate challenge." As the brand explains, that's no coincidence: The UltraRepair Masque includes the amino acid tyrosine, which it says bonds with color treatment to help it last without damage. So it makes sense that reviewers going up against stress from highlighting and heat-styling said the formula "brought [their] hair back to life."
Those with curls agreed it left their texture "so much more defined," but across hair types, users rave about their "healthy and strong" results — even people whose locks normally trend dry and frizzy. Customers with fine tresses said it didn't feel heavy or weigh their hair down, earning it the crown of all compliments: It's a "downright miracle product." In the words of a last user, it "transformed [their] brittle hair instantly," and gave them more body.
