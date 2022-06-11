Shoppers Call This Mask "Amazing" for Graying Hair — and It Has a Hidden Use

It's not the end of the world, but traveling with curls inevitably means rough hair days ahead for me. There's just no way to bring most of my well-honed routines on the road, between 3-ounce liquid limits and limited packing space — but on a recent trip to the beach, I discovered an exceptionally multitasking workaround. And as luck would have it, reviewers with coarse, graying, and dyed hair second its greatness.